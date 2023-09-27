One of the ideas getting strong traction, as the tillage sector looks to the future, relates to the principle of adding value to Irish grain.

Last week’s National Ploughing Championships saw lots of farm leaders and politicians highlighting this issue.

At a basic level, all of this makes perfects sense. However, putting theory into practice could be quite a feat.

For one thing, no accurate inventory of homegrown Irish grain stocks is kept by the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) or any other public body – that I am aware of.

Recent years have seen tremendous progress made in adding value to malting barley. However, the Achilles’ heel for the cereals’ sector remains the challenge of being able to do the same thing, where feed grains are concerned.

Advertisement

However, if an accurate traceability system for all Irish grains could be put in place, this scenario could be turned on its head very quickly.

Such an eventuality would allow feed compounders, plus all relevant food processers, to highlight the journey of food and drink products made with the inclusion of Irish grains form farm to fork.

It all sounds like a win-win scenario to me. But is this possible to achieve?

The short answer to this question is yes. And, more to the point, they are attempting to do just this in Great Britain right now.

Digital passports for Irish grain

The route to market for all cereals can be tracked by what’s known as digital grain passports (DGPs).

Advertisement

Next month will see the opening up of consultation on this matter involving all the relevant stakeholder bodies with the grain industries of England, Scotland and Wales.

The push to go down this road now follows the completion of a five-year pilot project coordinated by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

The years following the completion of this trial have allowed analysts to fully assess the cost of a full-blown scheme.

It is the fully fleshed out proposal, that has been structured around the outcome of the pilot project and the subsequent review process, that will form the central debating point of the upcoming consultation process.

Given the role of the Food Vision Tillage Group in Ireland and the expectation that the government will act in a proactive manner to support Irish tillage, the need for Irish eyes to keep a close eye on the upcoming DGP consultation is obvious.

As the old saying goes, ‘there’s no point in reinventing the wheel’.