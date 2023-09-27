Recent testing in Northern Ireland has identified Armagh, Newry and Enniskillen as hotspot areas for bovine viral diarrhea (BVD).

The incidence of BVD at animal level in the past year has been particularly high in Armagh – twice Northern Ireland’s average – according to Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland (AHWNI).

In the last six months, the Armagh Divisional Veterinary Officer (DVO) area has had the greatest number of outbreaks in dairy herds, while the Enniskillen DVO area has seen the highest number of beef herds affected.

Across all herd types, Armagh and Newry DVOs combined have had approximately one third of the total outbreaks in Northern Ireland in this period, AHWNI added.

More recently, several herds within close proximity have been affected in the BT60 postcode area in the Armagh, Hamiltonsbawn, Markethill and Lisnadill areas.

AHWNI is issuing BVD Alert text messaged to farmers in the significantly affected postcodes.

It is also encouraging farmers to take action by preventing livestock contact at boundaries with neighboring cattle. This can be do via grazing management or with the help of fencing.

BVD incidinces can at times also be linked to new stock, so AHWNI is encouraging farmers to ask sellers about herds’ BVD history – including when BVD positive cattle were removed.

Owners of cattle that do not have a BVD status are also being encouraged to test these cattle as soon as possible, to establish whether they are infected with the virus.

BVD positive cattle shed enormous amounts of virus and present a significant risk to other cattle on their holding as well as to cattle on neighbouring premises, so their prompt identification and removal is key to control.

A thorough cleaning and disinfection of areas that could be contaminated with the virus is another key measure that will help to achieve the goal of eradication of BVD.