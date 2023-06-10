The Teagasc Pig Department in conjunction with the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and FBD Insurance have launched their “Pig Staff Induction Module”, which is an interactive online learning tool.

This is the first time an online training module has been developed for the Irish pig sector that allows new and existing farm staff to undertake learning on their own farm, Teagasc said.

The interactive learning tool allows users to interactively learn about pig production best practice, and safe farming health and safety protocols.

Speaking at the launch of the online module for the Irish pig sector, Teagasc head of pig advisory Ciarán Carroll said:

“We are very excited to respond to a need of the Irish pig sector by launching this online module.

“It will provide an innovative tool in an interactive format for pig producers and their new staff. We plan to add a suite of further modules to this platform in due course”.

With so many businesses under time and staff pressures, making occupational safety and health training easy to follow and accessible is “critical”, Pat Griffin from the HSA said. Pictured at the launch of the new Teagasc ‘Pig Staff Induction Module’ were: L-R Ciarán Roche FBD; Aisling Holmes Teagasc; Ciarán Carroll Teagasc; Philip O’Brien pig producer; Tomás Ryan Teagasc; Amy Quinn Teagasc; Pat Griffin HSA. Source: O’Gorman Photography.

The online training module is simple to follow and allows new and indeed existing staff to view and refresh their training, as and when the need arises, Griffin added.

Commenting that FBD believe this training will make a “real difference” in improving safety practices on pig farms, head of risk at FBD Insurance, Ciarán Roche commented:

“This eLearning tool will encourage and assist farmers and farm workers to embed best practices and safety standards, and in doing so will enhance their safety and the safety of others.”

Welcoming the launch of the module, pig producer in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, Philip O’Brien said the tool is “much welcomed” by farms to keep existing staff safe, and is a vital resource for inducting new staff.

The Teagasc Pig Department have provided advisory, education and research support to the Irish pig sector for the last 60 years, according to Teagasc.