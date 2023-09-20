On Feirm Ground 2 has been launched at the 2023 National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

This is a continuation of On Feirm Ground, a programme that delivers training to agricultural advisors in the topics of health and well-being.

The aim is to create a training programme for agricultural professionals to engage with farmers on their health and well-being.

On Feirm Ground brings together the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the Department of Health, and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Advertisement

It is also partnered by the Men’s Development Network, South East Technological University (SETU), and Men’s Health Forum Ireland.

On Feirm Ground 2 was launched by Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety at DAFM, Martin Heydon, and Minister for Public Health, Well-being and the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton.

Minister Heydon said that “stark” research suggests that farmers suffer with their mental health when faced with ongoing pressures.

He added that the “anecdotal feedback” was the “driver” for the programme.

Advertisement

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Men’s Development Network Seán Cooke, who project-manages the initiative, said that “the funding partners have such confidence in the programme and us as project managers to create such an investment”.

Also speaking at the launch, Minister Naughton said: “This project will help provide farmers with access to important supports to maintain and improve their physical and psychological well-being and the partnership approach adopted by both government departments is an example of healthy Ireland in action.”

The minister told Agriland that: “Farmers are under a lot of pressure. There are real changes happening in the sector, it’s fast moving, and I think for some it is overwhelming.”

She said the funding would train farm advisors, vets, and farm inspectors to “identify when farmers are under pressure”.