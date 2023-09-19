66,250 people have attended day one of the 2023 National Ploughing Championships today (Tuesday, September 19).

The figure is lower than any of the three days of the event last year. The first day of the Ploughing 2023 was beset with frequent rain and muddy ground conditions.

Ploughing 2023 is held in Ratheniska, Co. Laois from September 19-21.

Agriland is the official livestream partner for the NPC and in association with UPMC, will broadcast each day of the Ploughing from the Agriland pavilion at Stand 305 between 12:00p.m and 4:00p.m.

One of the highlights of today was a discussion involving the leaders of three of the countries largest farm organisations, namely Irish Farmer’s Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack, and Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) president Dermot Kelleher.

The discussion covered a range of issues, including the delay in farm payments, with Cullinan saying “no other sector in society would put up with having to wait an extra month for their salary”.

Although the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) payments would traditionally be issued this week, he said farmers have to wait another month until Tuesday, October 17.

The IFA protested against the delay in farm payments and the announced cut to Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation outside political think-ins in counties Tipperary and Limerick last week.

“The ANC should be out this week, it is not out, it won’t be out for another month and the first BISS is out in a number of weeks as well,” Cullinan told the Agriland livestream.

The IFA president added that Ireland was one of the first countries to return its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan, including schemes, to Brussels for approval.

He urged the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to “get the money out”, particularly ANC payments.

“We haven’t seen any movements on the payments to date still,” he said.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine recently wrote to farmers reminding them of key payment dates this year, including the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS).