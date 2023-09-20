The 2023 National Ploughing Championships (NPC) are underway at Ratheniska, Co. Laois, and Agriland is on site to bring you all the action.

Agriland is the official livestream partner for the NPC and in association with UPMC, will broadcast each day of the Ploughing from the Agriland pavilion at Stand 305 between 12:00p.m and 4:00p.m.

The broadcast will include panel discussions covering everything from politics to dairy, beef to solar, and interviews on-the-ground interviews from around the site itself.

Yesterday’s broadcast featured a one-on-one sit down with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue; the first Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) presidential candidate debate; an all-things-dairy discussion; and a heated debate between Holly Cairns, Social Democrats TD and Colm Markey MEP. Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey and Social Democrats leader, Holly Cairns Dr. Joe Patton, Teagasc Agriland livestream day one

Here’s a run down of the panel discussions which will be broadcast on Agriland, and its YouTube channel, over the course of today (Wednesday, September 20).

What’s on today?

Today’s livestream will kick off at 12:00p.m with a panel discussion between MEP Billy Kelleher, independent TD Carol Nolan, and MEP Grace O’Sullivan.

Shortly after this, at roughly 12:30p.m, some well-known young farmers will take the stage – Sophie Bell, digital content creator; Thomas Duffy, former European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) president and Agriland columnist; and Katie Shanahan, presenter and TikToker.

At 1:00p.m, Pat Murphy and Alice Doyle, two IFA presidential candidates, will go head to head, before Agriland journalist Aisling O’Brien sits down one-on-one with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Pippa Hackett at 1:30p.m.

At 2:00p.m, Agriland journalist Richard Halleron will take to the stage for a special tillage-centric panel with Shay Phelan, Teagasc and Kieran McEvoy, IFA Tillage chair.

The next panel discussion, at 2:30p.m, will feature Jack Nolan, senior inspector at DAFM, Grace Maher, Irish Organic Association and Kevin O’Hanlon, an organic farmer from Carlow/Wexford.

At 3:00p.m a special farm safety, health and well-being panel will get underway with David Rowsome, UPMC physiotherapist and Pat Griffin, Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Agriland editor Stella Meehan will take to the stage at 3:30p.m for the final panel of the day which will focus on women in farming. She will be joined by Sandra Hayes, Teagasc, Ciara Lynch, Women in Dairy and Paula Fitzsimons, ACORNS.

The Agriland tent at Ploughing 2023

Visitors to Ploughing 2023 can watch all the discussions above live in person at the Agriland tent (Row 18, Stand 305), where they can rest for a few minutes, and charge their phones if needs be.

The Agriland livestream will also be broadcast on the website and app, as well as the Agriland YouTube channel, for those that can’t make the Ploughing in person.

At the Agriland tent visitors can also enter our exclusive Ploughing competition to win a €25,000 solar installation including a car charger in association with Local Power Ltd.

And if the sight of powerful machinery around the site has you craving some horsepower, then try your skill at one of our tractor racing simulators, to see if you can get your name of the leaderboard.

And as usual, we will have an array of Agriland merchandise on sale for you to take home a memory from the day out at Ploughing 2023.