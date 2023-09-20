Gardaí have warned of potential delays for some people travelling to the site of the National Ploughing Championships this morning (Wednesday, September 20), following a collision in the area.

A post on Garda social media said that officers and emergency services are at the scene of the incident, which occurred in Mullaghanard, near Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

Gardaí are diverting traffic away from the R422. ⚠️Laois Traffic Alert⚠️



Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Mullaghanard, outside Mountmellick, Co. Laois. Gardaí are diverting traffic away from the R422.



Those travelling to Ratheniska for #ploughing23 may experience delays if taking this route. pic.twitter.com/pORyr5C7KQ— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 20, 2023

Those travelling to Ratheniska, outside Stradbally, Co. Laois, for Ploughing 2023 may experience delays if taking this route, Gardaí said.

Advertisement

Gardaí did not provide any information as to whether there were any injuries are fatalities resulting from this incident.

Garda Ploughing traffic plan

As in previous years, An Garda Síochána has outlined a traffic management plan for the National Ploughing Championships 2023.

The plan has six colour-coded routes as follows:

Traffic from the southeast/Co. Carlow – yellow route;

Traffic from Dublin/Leinster/the north – purple route;

Traffic from the southeast/Co. Kilkenny – grey route;

Traffic from the west/northwest – green route;

Traffic from counties Limerick and Kerry/the southwest – brown route;

Traffic from Co. Cork/Munster – blue route.

Gardaí are requesting that all road users avoid the N80 at Stradbally and all approach roads to Ratheniska village until Thursday (September 21) at 8:00p.m.

Gardaí are urging road users to avail of alternative routes during these times.

Advertisement

Those travelling to the Ploughing are advised to allow additional journey time.

The map below shows each of the different routes:

66,250 people attended day one of the 2023 National Ploughing Championships yesterday (Tuesday, September 19).

The figure is lower than any of the three days of the event last year. The first day of Ploughing 2023 was beset with frequent rain and muddy ground conditions.

Speaking at the event yesterday, National Ploughing Association (NPA) managing director Anna May McHugh said: “With the wet weather it was a challenging day for organisers but I would like to take this opportunity to thank patrons for their patience and support. It was much appreciated.

“With much better weather due for tomorrow we eagerly anticipate all that day two has to offer,” McHugh added.