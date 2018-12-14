Old shipping container regenerated into cow cubicles

One issue on many dairy farms during the winter time is ensuring that adequate cubicle spaces are available for dairy cows.

However, this dairy farmer has devised a quick-fix solution to a cubicle shortage on his farm.

An innovative farmer in the UK has remodeled an old shipping container for the benefit of his dairy cows, transforming it into a fully-functional cubical shed.

Rostons UK recently shared the innovative idea on its Facebook page.

For ventilation, there has been segments cut out of the back of the cubicles, presumably to allow for airflow and avoid condensation.

The container has been placed in a concrete yard. The side panels – on one side – have been removed with support uprights remaining in place to stabilise the structure.

It appears the container has nine cubicles and is bedded with sand for cow comfort.

