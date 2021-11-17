The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine will meet today (Wednesday, November 17) to discuss carbon sequestration and storage in agriculture.

The meeting at 5:30p.m in Committee Room 3 of Leinster House will be split into three sessions:

5:30p.m-6:30p.m – officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine;

6:30p.m-7:30p.m – representatives from Teagasc, including a representative of the Farm Zero C project on Shinagh Farm;

7:30p.m-8:30p.m – representatives from Devenish.

Committee chair and Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill said: “Carbon sequestration is the process of capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and storing it in plant material or soil.

“Carbon stored this way can be good for soils, improving their workability, water-holding capacity, and productivity.

“The committee looks forward to discussing their research programmes and initiatives in the area of carbon sequestration and storage with the department, Teagasc and Devenish, and how it can contribute to agriculture’s role in Ireland halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050 at the latest.”

The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marie has 14 members, nine from the Dáil and five from the Seanad.

Yesterday (Tuesday), the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action met to discuss carbon budgets and Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, and Transport Eamon Ryan was in attendance at the meeting.