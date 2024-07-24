A planned phased transfer of official food controls from the Local Authority Veterinary Services to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has been announced today (Wednesday, July 24).

The joint memo for government was made on behalf of DAFM and the Department of Health.

It followed ongoing discussions between the two departments, along with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

At the cabinet meeting, government also agreed on a permanent transfer of funding from the Department of Health to DAFM, along with the transfer of relevant staff resources from local authorities.

An implementation team is being established to collaborate with all stakeholders involved to guarantee a “smooth transition” and to uphold “high standards”.

A steering group and a working group comprising representation from the various departments, are developing an agreed work programme on the phased transfer, with the aim of having the transfer completed in quarter four, 2024.

Official food controls

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue thanked the departments and FSAI for the work involved in the transfer.

“Food safety controls are a key element in ensuring safety and quality in our food chain.

“Moving to a single food safety veterinary control system for food inspections in Ireland will bring synergies, and help optimise how we utilise our resources in this area,” Minister McConalogue said.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said: “I very much welcome the cross-government approach in progressing the transfer of these functions, which will deliver efficiencies and will ensure that public health remains at the forefront of this service.”

DAFM stated that all parties have the intention official controls on food safety in small meat businesses will continue without disruption to the businesses and without any reduction in consumer protection.