Excise clearances of marked gas oil, also known as green diesel, in the month of October, have been the lowest so far in 2023.

According to statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), clearance volumes of marked gas oil were 84 million litres in October 2023.

The figure for marked gas oil clearances in October is the lowest they have been since November 2022.

Commenting on the release, Paul McElvaney, statistician with the CSO said: “Excise clearances in October 2023 of marked gas oil were 4% higher than in October 2022.

Marked gas oil is primarily used for off-road purposes such as agriculture and the heating of larger buildings.

Excise clearances refer to amounts of oil on which duty has been paid that are removed from tax warehouses.

Clearance data provide a proxy for sales and the associated level of consumption, but do not necessarily reflect actual consumption.

“Clearances of unleaded petrol in October 2023 were 84 million litres, which was 6.6% higher than in October 2022,” McElvaney added.

Looking at the first 10 months of the year, unleaded petrol clearances were 9% higher compared with the same period in 2022.

McElvaney said: “At 301 million litres, clearances of autodiesel in October 2023 were 1% higher than in October 2022 and 10% lower than in October 2021.

“Autodiesel clearances were 0.7% higher in the first 10 months of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022,” he added.

The temporary excise rate reductions, which were introduced last year in response to higher fuel prices caused by the war in Ukraine, are extended until March 31, 2024.

As part of Budget 2024, half of the outstanding amounts of 8c on petrol, 6c on diesel and 3.4c on green diesel will be restored on April 1, 2024, with the balance restored on August 1, 2024.