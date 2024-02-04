Once-a-day (OAD) milking during early lactation is a viable option for many dairy farms, during a busy period of time on farms.

The spring-calving period is a busy time on farms, with the workload greatly increased compared to other time of the year.

OAD milking can result in a significant reduction in workload during a busy period on farms.

OAD milking

Although cows will still need to be milked, the amount of total milking can be reduced during early lactation with little impact on production.

According to Teagasc, a reduction in workload of 30% can be achieved by using OAD milking.

This reduction is based on cups-on time only and does not include herding.

OAD milking does have an impact on both milk yields (22-24% reduction) and solids (22-23% reduction) production while being used.

However, this is only when OAD milking is being used; cows return to normal levels of production once they are moved back to twice-a-day (TAD) milking.

It is only important to note that it will only be used for a short period of time and the overall impact of the lost production will be small.

The research from Teagasc has also shown that there is no impact on cell counts, but it is important that hygiene standards are kept high.

Workload

The extra time can be used to feed calves or complete other jobs on the farm that need to be completed.

During the busy spring period it is also important to make the best use of your contractor for any field work.

Contractors should be used for getting slurry out, spreading of any fertiliser and in some cases possible feeding the cows silage.

Making good use of the contractor can also have a significant reduction in the workload, not only during the spring – but throughout the year.