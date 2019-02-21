Nutrient management app to be introduced as part of new CAP proposals

A new digital tool is being developed to help farmers manage the use of nutrients on their farm as part of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) proposals for 2021-2027.

The Farm Sustainability Tool for Nutrients (FaST), proposed in the framework of the Good Agricultural and Environmental Conditions (GAECs), aims to facilitate the sustainable use of fertilisers for all farmers in the EU while boosting the digitisation of the agricultural sector.

According to a statement from the European Commission, the CAP proposals include “high ambitions” for environmental and climate action and the digitisation of the agricultural sector.

In line with those objectives, the FaST aims to contribute to the increase of competitiveness, climate-change action, environmental care, and indirectly supporting generational renewal.

The app is designed to be used by farmers and free of charge.

It will automatically provide information on the parcels selected, including crops, the number of animals on the farm and the amount of manure generated by them.

Advertisement

Additional data will also be available for nutrient management such as data on soil, the proximity of protected areas and legal limits on the use of nutrients.

The tool will propose a nutrient management plan, which gives customised recommendations on crop fertilisation for the farm selected.

According to the commission, its use will bring environmental benefits, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and nutrient leakage in ground water and rivers, as well as positively contributing to water and soil quality.

The tool will also make sense from an agronomic perspective. It will help increase crop yield, when there is under-fertilisation, or decrease the use of nutrients, when there is over-fertilisation.

The simplification of the farmers’ tasks is another main advantage of the FaST. Data entry and input duplication, for example the manual introduction of the same data for different administration bodies, will be significantly reduced.

Moreover, due to its wide-scale use, the tool can serve as a basis for additional digital services provided by the market or public administrations, further facilitating the digitalisation of the management of the CAP.