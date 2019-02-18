Phosphorus levels far from optimal
85% of soil samples were sub-optimal for at least one major nutrient in 2018, according to Mark Plunkett – specialist in soil and plant nutrition in Teagasc.
Mark was speaking at the Fertilizer Association of Ireland’s spring seminar last week where the association launched its fourth technical bulletin – the efficient use of phosphorus in agricultural soils.
Tillage soils
54% of soils on tillage farms are in index 1 and 2 for soil phosphorus (P), 25% are in index 3 and the remaining 22% are at index 4.
Mark explained that up until 2018 the data would suggest that soils were mined for P and potassium (K). Last year, there was a reduction in the number of soils in index 1 for both P and K.
Grassland soils
60% of grassland soils fall into index 1 and 2 for P. Just 22% of grassland soils are at optimal P – index 3. The remaining 18% have high P levels and are in index 4.
However, as P reserves were drawn down Mark added that soils in index 1 and 2 increased from 40% to 60%.
2018 improvements
Improvements were seen in 2018 samples. Soils in index 1 and 2 on grassland farms improved by 4%.
Fertiliser programmes unbalanced
Mark urged attendees at the conference to put effort into a fertiliser plan, as the data he provided suggested that over the last decade fertiliser programmes have not been balanced and did not deliver adequate P inputs to replace P offtakes.
Production from these soils is therefore reduced.