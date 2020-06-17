Number of established farm partnerships reach 3,000

The number of established Registered Farm Partnerships (RFPs) has reached 3,000, according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

This follows the registration of 343 new partnerships this year up to the May 15 closure of the application process of the Basic Payments Scheme (BPS).

“I am pleased that interest in the farm partnership model has continued to grow…apart from the obvious social benefits of forming a farm partnership – for example, better work/life balance, smoother intergenerational transfer and more efficient use of land – the state provides incentives to encourage the creation and maintenance of farm partnerships,” the minister said.

Minister Creed added: “Generational renewal within agriculture is recognised as a key challenge facing the sector. My department has developed and supported policies to encourage the next generation of farm families, and the take-up of farm partnerships in such numbers is testament to these incentives.”

Advertisement

Consultation on veterinary medicine

In other news relating to Minister Creed, a public consultation on an EU regulation on veterinary medicinal products was launched yesterday, Tuesday, June 16, by the minister.

The regulation – EU Regulation 2019/06 – sets out rules for the sale, manufacture, import, export, supply, distribution, advertising, control and use of veterinary medicinal products, and will apply in the EU from January 28, 2022.

The public consultation was launched along with its subsequent submissions, which will in part inform the legislation required to enforce the regulation in Ireland.

The consultation, which will remain open until 5:00pm on Wednesday, July 22, is available on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s website.