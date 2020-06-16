Public urged to share views on regulation of veterinary medical products

A public consultation on an EU regulation on veterinary medicinal products was launched today, Tuesday, June 16, by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.

The regulation – EU Regulation 2019/06 – sets out rules for the sale, manufacture, import, export, supply, distribution, advertising, control and use of veterinary medicinal products and will apply in the EU from January 28, 2022.

The public consultation launched today along with its subsequent submissions which will in part inform the legislation required to enforce the regulation in Ireland.

The consultation, which will remain open until 5:00pm, Wednesday, July 22, is available on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s website.

Advertisement Simplify the regulatory environment and reduce the administrative burden for pharmaceutical companies developing veterinary medicines, for example through streamlined pharmacovigilance rules;

Stimulate the development of innovative veterinary medicines, including products for small markets (minor use and minor species);

Improve the functioning of the internal market for veterinary medicines; and

Strengthen EU action to fight antimicrobial resistance through specific measures ensuring prudent and responsible use of antimicrobials in animals, including reserving certain antimicrobials for the treatment of infections in humans in line with a ‘One Health’ approach for the benefit of animal and public heath and every EU citizen. According to the Department of Agriculture, the main objectives of the new regulation are to:

Commenting, Minister Creed said: “This regulation aims to modernise legislation, increase the availability of veterinary medicinal products, and strengthen the EU’s response to antimicrobial resistance.

“My department has been engaging with key stakeholders over the past number of months on areas of particular interest and will continue to do so to ensure we take account of all views from across the sector.

I recognise the importance of access to veterinary medicines in Ireland and the important contribution they play in Ireland’s highly professional agricultural industry.

“It is important we hear from the public and stakeholders on this issue and, therefore, I would encourage all those with an interest to engage with the department’s consultation,” the minister concluded.