How does tillage fare out in the Programme for Government?

There isn’t a whole lot of detail about tillage in the Programme for Government, but there are some positives to take.

First of all, while it doesn’t come under tillage specifically there is an outline under the CAP to “seek reforms to the CAP to reward farmers for sequestering carbon, restoring biodiversity, improving water and air quality, producing clean energy, and developing schemes that support results-based outcomes”.

Being rewarded for carbon sequestration will no doubt be welcomed by tillage farmers planting crops and improving soil health. It could also result in a further increase in the area of cover crops planted over winter which could in turn help to improve biodiversity and benefit soil health and water and air quality.

The programme continues on to say that it will: “Continue to support farmers to embrace farming practices that are beneficial environmentally, that have a lower carbon footprint, and that better utilise and protect natural resources.”

Tillage is one of the sectors which could be impacted most by the Farm to Fork strategy announced by the EU and so support will be crucial.

Focus on organics and Irish produce in food, drink and animal feed sectors

The programme states that it will: “Focus particularly on maximising potential opportunities in the organic sector, the supply of quality Irish grains to an expanding food and drinks industry, and opportunities for homegrown proteins in animal feeds.”

The document also outlines that it will provide support for the sector through the next CAP through “on-farm investment, the development of producer groups, animal welfare measures, and marketing tools such as Protected Geographical Indicator status”.

The Geographical Indication of Irish Whiskey has no requirement for Irish grain and a review of the technical file would no doubt be welcomed by Irish grain farmers.

Climate-smart cultivation methods

The document also outlines that the Government will “work to increase the adoption at farm level of Teagasc

recommendations for climate-smart cultivation methods”.

No tillage forum

AgriLand noted that under dairy the plan states that it will “work with dairy farmers and other stakeholders through the Dairy Forum to consider emerging challenges and continue to focus on developing new markets”.

However, there is no mention of the tillage forum. The last time that the tillage forum came together was in February 2017.

Surely a forum for all sectors is needed. All agricultural sectors need to consider emerging challenges and focus on developing new markets.

Meeting on a more regular basis keeps everyone up to date and brings the industry together to share ideas and solutions.

Convergence

There was no mention of convergence in the 126-page document. Convergence will have a huge impact on tillage farm incomes which heavily rely on the Basic Payment Scheme.

Productive farms, operating at high standards, which are sequestering carbon and providing biodiversity will need to rewarded some how.

Horticulture

Horticulture gets a short mention. The plan outlines that it will: “Review the supports available to the horticultural sector and encourage greater expansion and growth in this sector, supplying both the domestic and international market.”

The programme also states that it will “invest in the promotion of Irish horticultural products and enhance capital investment available to horticultural producers”.

Fibre Crops

The document stated: “We will fully explore the potential for growing fibre crops such as hemp, considering whether these crops have a viable market.”