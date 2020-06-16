Kerry Group holds its milk price for May supplies

Kerry Group has become the latest processor to show its hand for milk price for May supplies, revealing a held figure from last month.

In a brief statement today, Tuesday, June 16, a representative of Kerry Group said:

Our Kerry Group base price for May milk supplies is 29.5c/L including VAT.

“Based on average May milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 31.54c/L,” the spokesperson added.

Kerry Group is the third processor to announce its price, after Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies, with all three deciding to hold their respective prices for May supplies.

Advertisement

Earlier prices

On Thursday, June 11, Glanbia revealed that it will hold its base milk price from April.

Glanbia said it will pay co-op members 28.62c/L including VAT for May milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This includes an unchanged base price of 28c/L.

Glanbia Ireland will make a payment of 0.2c/L including VAT on all May milk volumes to reflect weather-related issues on farms.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L including VAT payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

The Glanbia Ireland base price, the Share of GI Profit and the weather-related payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers. The actual average price paid by Glanbia for May creamery milk, based on delivered constituents, will be 31.64c/L, the processor says.

Meanwhile, also on Thursday, Lakeland Dairies revealed that, in the Republic of Ireland, a base price of 29c/L including VAT will be paid for milk supplied in May. The base price has been held from April.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 23p/L will be paid for May milk. Again, the price has been held from April.