Thunder warning in place for 14 counties with ‘severe downpours’

Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow thunder warning for 14 counties for today, Tuesday, June 16.

Issued this morning at 7:00am, the weather alert is in effect from 7:00am through to 9:00pm tonight.

The thunder warning will affect counties: Louth; Meath; Dublin; Wicklow; Wexford; Kildare; Carlow; Kilkenny; Laois; Offaly; Westmeath; Longford; Tipperary; and Waterford.

In this counties, Met Éireann warns there are thunderstorms with hail expected again today. These will be mainly in parts of east Munster and Leinster, and are forecast to give severe downpours in places with some surface flooding.

Meanwhile, for today, the country in general will experience a cloudy start in many areas with some mist and fog around and some showers in a few places.

Sunny spells will develop today with the best of these in the east and south, the meteorological office says.

However, the aforementioned heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out this afternoon and evening in parts of east Munster and Leinster with some very heavy downpours expected and some hail.

Highest temperatures will range from 15° along the west coast to 22° in the east, with light northerly or variable breezes.

It will be rather cloudy tonight with thunderstorms dying away, but there will be showers of rain in places overnight mostly in central and eastern counties.

Overnight lows of 11° to 13° are forecast, with some mist and local fog in a light northerly breeze, Met Éireann concludes.