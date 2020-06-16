Bank of Ireland appoints new head of agri sector

Bank of Ireland has appointed Eoin Lowry as head of the agricultural sector on its Business Banking team.

Lowry takes on the role having come from the agricultural media industry. He also has extensive experience in Irish and international agri-business, including five years as managing director of Target Fertilisers.

His new role will focus on supporting existing and potential Bank of Ireland agri customers and farmers nationwide to scale and grow their businesses.

This will include providing them with a range of supports to help mitigate the impact of commodity price volatility, adjust their operations to deal with environmental and climate challenges and navigate the existing Covid-19 landscape whilst planning for the future, the bank says.

Lowry will also oversee the development of Bank of Ireland’s strategy for the agricultural sector.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the bank said: “Bank of Ireland is committed to supporting farmers and agri-businesses.

A healthy thriving agriculture sector is crucially important to Bank of Ireland and the wider rural economy. Eoin’s appointment demonstrates the bank’s continued commitment to this important sector.

Discussing his appointment, June Butler, head of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) banking and sectors, Bank of Ireland, said: “We are delighted to appoint Eoin to this very important role in our sector’s team.

“His vast knowledge of the agri sector, and longstanding direct experience of working in this area, will enable him to act as a trusted adviser to Irish farmers and agri-businesses.

“He will now look to drive the development of new agri-business as well as supporting existing customers with their growth ambitions,” Butler concluded.