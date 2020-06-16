Calfmatters survey: Want to be in with a chance of winning a calf jacket?

Robust and resilient calves are the key to a disease-free system where stock can truly fulfil their production potential, according to the 2019 #Calfmatters survey.

This study found that an increasing number of producers are seeing less pneumonia year on year, possibly as a result of improved immunity and reduced environmental and disease challenges.

The #Calfmatters survey is conducted by Boehringer Ingelheim – which is the second largest animal health business in the world.

The company has now turned its attention to the latest 2020 #Calfmatters survey – and is offering participants the chance to win one of 10 CosyCalf calf jackets up for grabs just for completing the survey.

Although 2020 so far has been laden with challenges, rearing healthy calves remains at the heart of a productive and efficient herd.

And with the weather being relatively mild, albeit wetter than average over the winter, has this had an impact on calf health? Likewise, what has the impact of the closure of marts and changes to livestock and milk prices been?

Finding out how producers up and down the country are managing their calves is really important, so the #Calfmatters survey 2020 will launch in June – with Boehringer Ingelheim after responses from as many people as possible.

According to the animal health specialist firm, completing the www.calfmatters-survey.com will only take five minutes – and 10 lucky entrants will receive a CosyCalf calf jacket.

For more details, prospective participants can complete the survey here.