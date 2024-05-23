A survey carried out in six EU countries which currently oppose the proposed Nature Restoration Law (NRL) has revealed that 75% of citizens are in favour of the legislation.

The poll was conducted by independent research agency Savanta across Poland, Finland, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands and Hungary earlier this month.

The survey of almost 6,200 people aimed to explore citizens’ perceptions on nature and biodiversity in the EU, along with the controversial Nature Restoration Law.

NRL

Participants in the survey were asked a general question on if they agreed or disagreed with the adoption of an EU law making it mandatory for member states to restore some of the nature we have lost.

The NRL received the biggest support in Italy with 85% of citizens backing it, followed by Hungary with 83%, and Poland with 72%.

Only 6% of those surveyed disagreed that the law should be adopted.

55% of respondents also said that nature and biodiversity decline in the EU will have negative long-term effects on people, farming and the economy.

Just over half of the citizens believe that the decline of biodiversity in the EU “must be tackled urgently by bringing nature back and restoring ecosystems”.

The NRL was adopted by the European Parliament in February and it was expected the the Council of the EU (council of ministers) would do the same in March, in what would have been the final hurdle for the law to pass before it was enacted.

However, after a number of member states changed their position, no vote took place in the council of environment ministers as it was clear that the required qualified majority for the law to be adopted would not be reached.

Earlier this month, the leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan, and one of his party colleagues, wrote to EU environment ministers to try to secure the adoption of the law at a meeting scheduled for June 17.

Survey

BirdWatch Ireland said that the poll, commissioned by the #RestoreNature coalition, shows that the vast majority of citizens understand the need to give legal footing to nature restoration.

Head of advocacy at BirdWatch Ireland Oonagh Duggan said that the survey shows some EU countries are ignoring their citizens’ views on nature.

“These results show how some member states are playing with fire and ignoring the concerns of their citizens.

“Climate change is happening in front of our eyes and much of our biodiversity is really struggling.

“Nature restoration must be a pan European activity with all countries on board.

“It is critical for migratory birds including waterbirds. Irish wintering waterbird populations have suffered a 40% decline in 20 years.

“Several Irish waterbird species and terns stop off on migration to feed and rest in the Netherlands, Finland and Sweden before continuing on to breeding grounds.

“Protecting and restoring wetlands and marine areas is absolutely essential for the survival of these birds,” she said.