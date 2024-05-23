The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has voiced concerns that some farmers could “inadvertently” be in breach of the Good Agricultural Practice and face ‘phosphorous’ penalties down the line.

Vincent Roddy, president of the INHFA, said some farmers may have already spread fertiliser containing phosphorus without being fully aware of current fertilisation limits for soils.

Roddy said this may be particularly relevant for farmers who would normally spread 18-6-12.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) from January 2023, all arable land and holdings with a grassland stocking rate greater than 130kg Nitrogen per hectare in the previous year “are subject to soil analysis, including an assessment of the soil’s phosphorous content”.

For non-arable land and land stocked at less than 130kg Nitrogen/ha in the previous year, soil phosphorus analysis is not mandatory.

On this land a soil phosphorous index of 3 is assumed in the absence of a valid soil sample. This allows maintenance levels of phosphorous to be applied.

From March 2022 onwards DAFM has provided information to farmers and advisors of the changes including restrictions of chemical or imported organic phosphorus to soils where there is no valid soil test for phosphorus.

Phosphorus

But the president of the INHFA has warned that DAFM did “not share enough information with farmers” about new limits regarding the application of certain nutrients, including phosphorus.

According to the organisation it is now concerned that some farmers may “inadvertently be in breach of the phosphorus allowance” because they were not fully informed about fertilisation limits for soils.

“A lot more farmers are aware of this now but there are some cases where fertiliser is already spread – and you can’t unspread so they could have accidentally breached the allowance.

“I think there is an element of some farmers that have only become aware of this all in the last month, and some farmers are still not aware of it because it just wasn’t explained to them. There needed to be better education on this.

“I don’t think there was enough information shared on this with farmers and I don’t think the consequences were laid out clearly to farmers – and that’s where the problem is,” he said.

Fertiliser database

Every farmer who purchases fertiliser must be registered as a professional end user with the National Fertiliser Database which came into operation in July 2023. This tracks all nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potash (K) sales.

DAFM will use data from the database to identify farmers who are not compliant with regulations under Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) and the nitrates derogation and who could then face potential penalties.

According to the INHFA president farmers who were not aware of the new limits in relation to phosphorus and soils should not be penalised.

“If DAFM finds farmers in breach then they should write out and inform them of this but there has to be allowances given on this – farmers should not be buried for something that they have accidentally done, farmers may have acted inadvertently on this,” Roddy added.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, Claire Kerrane, also believes that there was “very little information” shared with farmers in relation to new phosphorous rules.

“I know from speaking to farmers, many know nothing about it.

“There needs to be far greater communication of the new rules and I am calling on the Minister for Agriculture to allow a bedding in period so farmers are not financially penalised where they unknowingly spread phosphorous.

“Farmers are under enough financial pressure already never mind having much needed income taken from them,” Deputy Kerrane warned.