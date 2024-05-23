From different areas across the country, Agriland takes a look at the current sheep trade as it stands in some livestock marts.

From cull ewes hitting €300/head at Ballymote, spring lambs fetching €235/head at Roscommon Mart, and heavy hoggets reaching €215/head at Blessington Mart, there were lively sales at sheep marts seen across the country this week.

Kilkenny Mart manager, George Candler, said that the recent trade for sheep has been “magic” for the “limited number of sheep” at sales.

He added that the sheep trade at marts is helped by the presence of factory agents, butchers, and exporters who were very anxious to secure ram lambs.

Ballymote Livestock Mart

At Aurivo Livestock Mart Ballymote in Co. Sligo, the trade for cull ewes topped at €300/head at the weekly sale held on Tuesday, May 21.

Ewes with lambs at foot made from €240 to €330 for a ewe with twins at foot. Cull ewe at 144kg sold for €300 Source: Aurivo Livestock Mart Ballymote Cull ewe at 93kg sold for €228 Source: Aurivo Livestock Mart Ballymote Hampshire Down type culls at 92kg made €234 each Source: Aurivo Livestock Mart Ballymote

Prices for lambs topped at €260 for 57kg lambs.

Sales at Aurivo Livestock Mart Ballymote in Co. Sligo are every Tuesday evening at 6:30p.m.

These 45kg lambs sold for €224 each Source: Aurivo Livestock Mart Ballymote

Roscommon Mart

There was a smaller number of sheep on offer at the sale on Wednesday, May 22 at Roscommon Mart at the weekly sheep sale.

Prices for spring lambs made up to €235, while hoggets topped out at €225. The top prices for stag ewes fetched €275.

Sample prices from the sale are featured below:

Spring lambs:

50.5kg – €235 – €4.65/kg;

48kg – €227 – €4.73/kg;

46kg – €228 – €4.96/kg;

45.5kg – €219 – €4.81/kg;

42.8kg – €210 – €4.91/kg;

41.6kg – €134 – €3.22/kg.

Hoggets:

47kg – €225 – €4.79/kg;

47kg – €214 – €4.55/kg;

55.8kg – €200 – €3.58/kg;

45.5kg – €200 – €4.40/kg.

Cast ewes:

126kg – €275 – €2.18/kg;

110kg – €270 – €2.45/kg;

98kg – €240 – €2.45/kg;

95Kg – €218 – €2.29/kg;

89.5kg – €198 – €2.21/kg;

86Kg – €188 – €2.19/kg;

73.2kg – €176 – €2.40/kg.

Ewes with lambs:

Made from €188 to €354/lot.

Maam Cross Mart

At the weekly sale at Maam Cross Mart in Co. Galway on Saturday, May 18, the top price for hoggets was €180/head.

This was achieved by a 48kg ram hogget – a category which saw average prices from between €2.96/kg to a maximum of €3.75/kg.

Ewe hoggets ranged from €3.64/kg to a maximum of €4.09/kg, and a top price/head of €174 that was paid for five 46kg Suffolks. Source: Maam Cross Marts

Breeding ewes sold from €1.99/kg to a maximum of €2.83/kg, with a top price of €135 for a 56kg ewe.

Ewes with lamb at foot averaged €125/head to a maximum of €262 for four Texel ewes with four lambs.

Cull ewes averaged €1.76/kg to a maximum of €2.02/kg with the maximum price/head, reaching €165/head.

Blessington Mart

At Blessington Mart in Co. Wicklow on Tuesday, May 21, there was a lively trade for spring lambs reported, with the trade better €10 to €15 a head on last week, with the fat hogget trade remaining strong. Source: Blessington Mart Source: Blessington Mart

Spring lamb prices topped at €224/head, while the factory hogget ranged from €166 to €216/head.

Kilkenny Mart

The sale at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, May 20 saw spring lambs range from €4.39 to €5.25/kg kilo or €180 to €233/head.

The hogget trade ranged from €3.30 to €4.61/kg or €180 to €228/head, while cast ewes fetched prices of €60 to €266/head.