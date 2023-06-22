The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has set a goal to provide scientific and technical inputs to assist in the delivery of the EU Biodiversity Strategy and nature restoration regulation.

This is one of the strategic goals the organisation aims to achieve over the next three years as set out in its Strategic Plan 2023-2025 which was published today (Thursday, June 22).

Goals also include the publication of site-specific conservation objectives for all 604 Natura 2000 sites – which cover 125 species and 60 habitats from EU nature directives – by the end of 2024.

The development and roll out of a comprehensive programme of conservation measures across the Natura 2000 sites, including incentives and supports for measures is also listed in the plan.

Advertisement

Welcoming the publication which is an “important step” in the renewal of the NPWS, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan said:

“My priority is the protection, conservation and restoration of Ireland’s biodiversity and this requires a properly resourced, staffed and equipped National Parks and Wildlife Service.

“To achieve this, I have increased NPWS funding significantly in recent years, bringing it from €23 million when I became minister to approximately €80 million today.”

Overall key strategic goals for the organisation in 2022-2025 are:

Advertisement

Provide excellent scientific advice to the NPWS, the minister and the government to support the protection of nature;

Drive, support and manage excellence in nature conservation in Ireland;

Safeguard nature and help prevent wildlife crime through enhanced supports, operations, policies, education and awareness;

Manage our national parks and nature reserves for nature conservation as well as for education and public access for the enjoyment of nature;

Deliver a strong, effective legislative basis for nature protection;

Develop and deliver excellent internal and external engagement and strong corporate governance and business supports; and

Support nature protection through excellent EU and international engagement.

The plan recognises that citizens and landowners are Ireland’s “first responders” to nature and its “ultimate guardians”, and that government departments and organisations including Coillte are “essential” to the nature challenge.

NPWS

The plan will enable the NPWS to play a “stronger role” in protecting nature and supporting biodiversity, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien said.

The views of the public as well as stakeholders were “carefully considered and are reflected” in this plan, showing that parks and nature reserves are held in high esteem by visitors, he said.

“The feedback also told us that the challenges facing nature are well understood and there is strong public support for greater activity to protect nature,” Minister O’Brien added.

“As a society we are at a tipping point in our relationship with nature. I am confident that the NPWS can be the lead agency of change in that engagement,” NPWS director general, Niall O’Donnchú said.