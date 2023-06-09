The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has announced a call for applications for its Farm Plan Scheme.

According to the NPWS, the scheme supports farmers and land managers to deliver actions that benefit habitats and species in areas of “European and Irish importance for biodiversity”.

The deadline for applications to the scheme is Friday, August 4.

The scheme was first launched in 2006 to support farmers and land managers in delivering actions that benefit habitats and species in special areas of conservation (SACs) and special protection areas (SPA).

It also aims to support farmland biodiversity more generally and to provide a platform for the trail and development of new conservation approaches, according to the NPWS.

The service said that, over the last 15 years, some 900 farm plans have been delivered covering a variety of biodiversity interests, from highly threatened birds to species-rich habitats.

Currently, there are 350 active farm plans in the country under the scheme.

Commenting on the announcement of the applications call, Minister of State with responsibility for heritage Malcolm Noonan said: “I am very pleased to announce the opening of a new call for applications to the NPWS Farm Plan Scheme in 2023.

“This new call builds on the additional funding I have allocated to the scheme each year since 2020, and the many wonderful new farm plans which are now in operation across the country as a result.”

According to the minister, the Farm Plan Scheme “supports and rewards farmers and land managers to deliver positive farm management on some of Ireland’s most important sites for biodiversity”.

“The scheme has led to the creation of new solutions for nature conservation on farmland and delivers real benefits on the ground via direct action and positive changes in related policies,” Minister Noonan added.

Prospective applicants to the scheme must use the appropriate application form, which is available through the NPWS website.

The service is prioritising plans which can be described under the following headings:

Plans that will deliver conservation objectives of sites designated as SAC, SPA, or natural heritage areas;

Intervention plans for sites where there is a “need to intervene and address the management of a particular area of land in agreement with the landowner”;

Research and innovation plans, aimed at advancing knowledge and testing new methodologies to inform wider application.

As the budget is limited, it is likely not possible to accept all applicants, and the NPWS said it reserves the right to select plans it deems “most worthy”.