Gardaí have launched investigations into the theft of fertiliser and a trailer from separate farms in Co. Laois over the past week.

Last week, a farm yard located at Cork Road, Durrow was entered and 5t of cut sward was stolen.

On Wednesday night (June 7), an Ifor Williams trailer was taken from a yard in the Ballydavis area, 7km from Portlaoise.

Gardaí appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the thefts to come forward.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity is being asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on: 057 8674100.

An investigation has also been launched in Co. Monaghan following the theft of a number of items from a farm yard in Lisnagore area of Newbliss.

The incident happened between Monday night (June 5) and Tuesday morning (June 6). Image: Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook page

The items stolen include: a Condon dehorning crate; a Blue Clean power washer; red Draper space heater; and a petrol Honda water pump.

A 3t jack, battery charger and a wheelbarrow were also taken from the farm.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information in relation to the theft or anyone who has been offered these items to contact them at Monaghan Garda Station on: 047 77240.

Meanwhile, a new survey published today has revealed that more than half of farmers have been the victims of theft.

1,333 farmers took part in the Irish farm crime survey conducted from July-November 2022 by criminologists at Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), with the support of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

In the 12 months prior to the survey, 18% of participants reported that they had been a victim of theft from their farm. 46% reported that they had been a victim of theft in the last five years.

Equipment and tools accounted for just over one fifth of thefts, followed by machinery (18%), fuel (12%) and money and personal items (6%).

Eleven participants stated that a firearm had been taken from their farm, most of which were taken three years or more ago.

The survey found that in just 11% of thefts the stolen items were recovered.