The north Antrim man who judged the sheep inter-breed championship class at this year’s Lurgan Show believes the Irish sheep sector can look forward to a bright future.

Alistair Christie said he was very impressed with the overall quality of the stock coming into the show rings throughout the day.

“The sheep sector in Ireland has a tremendous story to tell. It is synonymous with meat of the highest quality, all of which is produced from grazed grass,” he told Agriland. Enjoying their day at Lurgan Show 2023, Paddy McMahon, from Lurgan with his daughters Eabha Rose and Fiadh

The inter-breed championship at Lurgan was won by Rathfriland Texel breeder, Martin McConville, with an elite shearling ewe.

His Glenhome flock comprises six pedigree ewes. The numbers involved might be small, but they are all tremendous examples of the Texel breed.

A full sister of this year’s Lurgan champion had a very successful show season last year as a ewe lamb.

Advertisement

She was subsequently sold. Martin thinks very highly of his 2023 Lurgan champion. The plan is to retain her as a breeding ewe within the Glenhome flock.

Cattle at Lurgan Show

Events culminated in Lurgan’s cattle ring with the ‘champion of champions’ accolade being secured by the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co. Down.

They carried the day with their elite Jersey cow, Potterswalls Bontino Dawn. Earlier in the day, the fourth calver had secured Lurgan’s dairy inter-breed championship. The Champion of Champions at Lurgan Show 2023, Potterswalls Bontino Dawn, with Ailsa Fleming and Cyril Millar

According to Cyril Millar, who judged the final cattle class of the day, the cow is an almost perfect example of the dairy breed. She has an excellent mammary system and tremendous dairy character.

Making this victory all the more impressive is the fact that Bonito Dawn calved just short of 300 days ago and is shortly to be ‘dried off’ in preparation for her fifth calving.

Last year, she won both the Jersey and dairy inter-breed championships at Balmoral Show.

Advertisement

Normally it is very difficult for a mature cow to win a beef inter-breed championship at any show. However, the Murdock family – from Newry – proved that genuine quality is an ageless trait. The Beef Inter-Breed champion at Lurgan Show 2023 and connections

Their majestic Hereford cow, Cornrigg Vanity II, looked an absolute picture in the show ring. Adding to the impact made was the presence of her six-week-old calf at foot, Lisnaree I A La Carte.

Beef inter-breed judge, Leo McEnroe – from Virginia in Co. Cavan – described his champion as a tremendous cow.

“She has all the attributes of her breed. Her calf also looked an absolute picture in the ring,” he said.

“The fact that both animals are naturally polled added to their attraction for me. Looking ahead, the Irish beef industry needs to produce cattle with tremendous growth potential.

“Working with animals that are easy to manage is another priority for livestock farmers as they seek to make best use of their time.”