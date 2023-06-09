It will be warm and humid across the country this weekend with some showers pushing up from the southwest, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said that it will be dry in many areas today (Friday, June 9) with spells of sunshine.

As the day progresses scattered showers will arrive in the southwest and extend to parts of the midlands and west.

Highest daytime temperatures of 21° to 25°, but values will be lower in the east. The easterly winds will be moderate to fresh.

Tonight will be mainly dry with some isolated showers. It will be humid with temperatures of 12° to 16° in light easterly winds.

Saturday will bring a mixture of cloud and sunny periods. Showers in the southwest will extend to other areas and some of the rain could be heavy and thundery.

The east to southeasterly winds will be moderate and temperatures will range from 19° to 25°.

The showers will move northwards on Saturday night, some heavy downpours could lead to a risk of flooding. Mist and fog patches may form in the light southerly breezes.

It will be mild and humid with overnight temperatures lingering from 14° to 16°.

On Sunday, there will again be cloud with sunny spells and some well scattered showers.

It will be a calm day with very little breeze, feeling warm and heavy in highest temperatures of 20° to 25°.

It will be warm again on Monday and Tuesday with more scattered showers, some of which could be heavy and thundery. However, some areas will stay dry.

Met Éireann said that rainfall amounts over the coming days will range from 5 to 10mm in the south to 5 to 15mm in parts of the west and north.

The forecaster warned farmers that it can be a dangerous time for slurry spreading.

“With the current calm conditions, farmers might wait for better air movement for safer slurry agitation,” it said.

Despite some rain and showers expected from the weekend onwards, soil moisture deficits will increase with drought or near drought conditions in parts of the southeast.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued a Condition Orange warning signifying a high fire risk until next Monday, June 12.

The warning has been issued as westerly high-pressure continues to dominate Ireland’s weather.

The department said that areas where there are gorse, heather or dead grasses are particularly at risk from fires.

DAFM urged forest owners and managers to “prepare for likely outbreaks of fire”.

It said that forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users should be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity.