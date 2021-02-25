‘Northern customers were more anxious for bullocks’ – Padraig McElroy

There was more of a hunger for bullocks from customers based in Northern Ireland this week, according to Carnaross Mart manager Padraig McElroy.

The mart hosted 220 bullocks on Monday (January 24), with an improve trade noted for some classes of stock.

“The lighter store bullocks hovering around the 450kg mark sold up as far €2.60/kg on Monday.

We are also starting to see more farmers coming in for there annual purchasing of store bullocks for grazing grass this spring.

“Continental bullocks averaging around the 600kg weight sold from €1,500/head [or €2.50/kg] back to €1,300/head [€2.16/kg].”

Advertisement

“The Hereford-bred bullocks with a similar weight were selling at €2.00-2.10/kg. Angus bullocks sold up as far as €2.35/kg.

“There weren’t too many heavy or forward-type bullocks, but it was a great trade for the ones that were there. Some of the heavy continental bullocks, weighing 800kg sold up to €1,000 over their weight.

“The top range of these bullocks sold around the €2.20/kg mark.”

“Overall the trade is holding well – the heavy and forward bullock are holding their own in terms of price.”