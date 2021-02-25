Agri-tech to be focus of online Local Enterprise Week event

As part of the line up of virtual events planned as part of Local Enterprise Week which runs from March 1 to 5, there is a specific event dedicated to innovation in the agriculture industry and the agri-tech (agricultural technology) revolution.

The half-day event, which is being organised by south Cork LEO, will take place next Wednesday, March 3.

‘AgriTech Revolution in Farming and Food’ will be a fast-paced interactive conference examining how agri-tech has transformed farming and continues to help the sector thrive.

The annual AgriTech conference will be exclusively online. Speakers will explore how using technology can put Ireland at the forefront of sustainable agriculture and where the export opportunities are.

Three online sessions

As part of the conference there will be three cutting-edge sessions which will tackle a variety of topics.

The sessions will focus on: Global pandemic increasing AgriTech engagement – Kieran Feeney of Herdeye, John Garvey of FarmHedge, Jack Crotty of NeighbourFood and Barbara Bray of ALO Solutions;

AgriTech and sustainability – Michéal McInerney of StrongBo, Fiona Brennan of Teagasc and Laura Kane of UCC in a discussion moderated by Suzanne Campbell;

AgriTech and export opportunities – this session will explore food export opportunities with contributions by Conor Mulhall of The Little Milk Company and specialists from Enterprise Ireland.