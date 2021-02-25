Rescued wild sheep in Australia is shorn of its 35kg fleece

A rescued sheep named Barrack in Australia received a much-needed shearing, after being found with more than 35kg of wool weighing it down.

Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary posted a video of the transformation on TikTok, with the video receiving over 18 million views so far.

Kyle Behrend of Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary said that the sheep had been spotted by a member of public in a nearby forest and they called the sanctuary for help.

“It would appear Barrack was once an owned sheep,” Behrend told Reuters.

He had at one time been ear-tagged, however these appear to have been torn out by the thick matted fleece around his face.

“Sheep need to be shorn at least annually otherwise the fleece continues to grow and grow, as happened here,” said Behrend.

Behrend said that sheep need a minimum of yearly shears to keep their coats light enough.

“Otherwise the fleece continues to grow and grow.”

35.4kg fleece

The staff at the sanctuary gave Barrack his long overdue shearing with the total amount of wool sheared weighing in at 35.4kg.

Despite having a heavy fleece, Barrack was actually underweight after being sheared.

Behrend said:

The wool around his face impaired his vision, too, but his hooves were in good condition having been in the forest with rocks to run over for some time.

Barrack has settled well into his new home and has been getting acquainted with his fellow sheep in the home.

Behrend concluded: