Rural housing: TD criticises ‘anti-rural’ Land Development Agency

Everyone is “entitled to live within their culture” in rural Ireland – and this should be reflected in planning permissions for rural housing, according to independent TD Richard O’Donoghue, who has criticised the Land Development Agency (LDA).

“The 2040 [Project Ireland] plan proposed will stop houses being built in rural areas,” claimed the Limerick TD.

“I was born, grew up and have raised my family in a rural area. I and my family, friends and relatives and anyone in the community should be allowed to build in our own area.”

He added: “Everyone is entitled to their culture. Everyone is entitled to live within their culture. We have had that right for generations.

People, whether they grow up in a farmhouse, cottage or any part of a rural area, village or town, should have the right to come home and the infrastructure should be put in place by the government.

“Comparing Dublin with Limerick the correct yardstick on which to gauge plannings. Dublin has a population density of 1,500 per square kilometre, while in Limerick it’s just 70.

“We have plenty of room, it’s just the government needs to provide the correct and financed infrastructure for us in rural Ireland.”

‘Anti-rural’

Deputy O’Donoghue was critical of the Land Development Agency (LDA), which he claimed is “anti-rural”.

“Towns and villages could become self-sustainable if the proper infrastructure were put in but the LDA will not do that.

“It will only go where there is existing infrastructure and it will forget about other rural areas. Infrastructure is being pushed into the cities.

If the LDA had the right structure, it would cover rural areas where there are currently poor water and sewerage services because they are at capacity.

“Oola, for example, has no such capacity and people cannot build a house in the area. People in Askeaton have been waiting 30 years for a sewerage system. Raw sewage is being pumped into the Shannon Estuary.

“On the other hand, if this role is given to local authorities, it gets buried in paperwork and everything goes around in circles.