Hoggets reach €161/head at Tullamore Mart

A strong trade for finished hoggets was seen at Tullamore Mart, yesterday, Wednesday, February 24.

The sale consisted mainly of hoggets over 50kg, with a few lots weighing 47-48kg also presented for sale as well as a handful of stores.

The demand for those 50kg plus hoggets was very strong and similar to other marts, prices in excess of €150/head were regularly seen.

The general run of prices for those 50kg plus hoggets ranged from €147/head up to €160/head, with the majority selling from €151/head up to €158/head.

The top price for those well-fleshed hoggets was €161/head for a pen of 30 weighing 55.5kg.

A few pens of hoggets weighing 47-48kg were also met with a strong demand and these lots made from €139/head up to €150/head.

Hoggets in the 40-45kg weight range traded from €125/head up to €137/head. A couple of lots in the 34-39kg range were also on offer, with prices for these lots going from €90/head up to €119/head.

Sample hogget prices: 14 at 47.5kg sold for €150/head or €3.15/kg;

15 at 55.5kg sold for €159/head or €2.86/kg;

11 at 53.5kg sold for €158/head or €2.95/kg;

Seven at 47.5kg sold for €144/head or €3.03/kg;

10 at 52.5kg sold for €154/head or €2.93/kg;

11 at 44kg sold for €126/head or €2.86/kg;

Three at 39kg sold for €119/head or €3.05/kg;

Three at 45kg sold for €137/head or €3.04/kg.

Cull ewes