Episode 3 of ‘The Calf Show’ series is now live – Calf health and vaccinations

The third episode of the calf show series is now live to view on AgriLand’s YouTube channel and across social media platforms.

The discussion in the third episode will focus on calf health and implementing a vaccination programme this spring on calf-to-beef farms.

This evening’s panel will include Suzanne Naughton from MSD, James Fitzgerald from Teagasc and Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef participant Martin Connolly.

‘The Calf Show Series’ is being run as part of the Green Acres Calf To Beef Programme with Teagasc and AgriLand – and hosts a series of programmes presented by AgriLand beef specialist Michael Carey.

Calf health and best practice for administering vaccinations

In this episode, Suzanne Naughton will be speaking about the best practice that farmers can follow when it comes to administering vaccines this spring.

She will also be providing some advice for farmers buying calves off dairy farms this spring – as she suggests some questions they need to ask dairy farmers based around the management of the calf.

Martin Connolly will be talking about his experience of implementing a herd health programme on his farm and some of the benefits he is reaping by following this plan.