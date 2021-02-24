Info sought following theft of trailers in Down

An appeal for information has been made by police following the theft of two trailers from Co. Down in recent days.

One trailer was taken from Mayobridge, near Newry. In a statement local Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers said:

“Police in Newry are investigating the theft of a trailer from a home on the Newry Road, Mayobridge.

“This is believed to have occurred on Friday, February 19, some time between 1:00pm and 3:00pm.

The trailer is described as 8ft x 4ft, brown in colour with a steel trim and white chain lock, and displaying a registration plate TJZ4270.

“Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time? Do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage which may help?

“If you have any information which could assist our enquiries, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 1265 of 19/02/21,” the PSNI appeal said.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the county near Newtownards, in north Down, an appeal for information was made in relation to a separate theft.

“Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a trailer between the hours of 5.20am and 6.20am on Tuesday, February 16, from East Street, Newtownards,” local officers said.

The trailer is quite distinctive and is described as 6ft by 3ft. It is red and silver in colour with a ladder rack.