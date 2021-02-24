Twin-axle trailer and quad stolen in spate of farm thefts

Information is being sought in relation to a spate of thefts that occurred on farms in Co. Antrim last week.

The thefts are all believed to have occurred on Wednesday, February 17, in the Ballyclare area of the county.

In a brief statement on the matter, local members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in the ‘Saffron County’ said:

“Police in Antrim are appealing for information in relation to three Burglaries that occurred in the Ballyclare area in the early hours of Wednesday 17th February 2021.

One property had a twin-axle trailer stolen from the Collin Road area, a second farm property in the Braepark Road area had a quad taken and a number of power tools stolen and the third property in the Orphinsmill area had a further number of power tools stolen from it.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area during this time or know of any information that may assist Police with their investigation please contact 101 quoting reference number 143 of 17/2/21 or alternatively Crimestoppers on: 0800-555-111,” the police statement said.

