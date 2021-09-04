The North East Irish Texel Club is looking forward to its second premier show and sale next Saturday, September 11.

The sale will be held in a new venue this year, which will be the Virginia Show Centre. The show is set to kick off at 9:30a.m, with the sale due to start a short time later at 11:00a.m.

Viewing of stock will be permitted from 9:00a.m onwards.

The sale is set to encompass roughly 110 sheep. The breakdown of what will be on offer is as follows:

90 males of which 75 will be ram lambs and 15 hogget rams;

20 females of which 10 will be ewe lambs and 10 hogget ewes.

The sale is set to be conducted through Carnaross Mart with bidding in-person at the Virginia Show Centre and online set to be available on the day too.

Speaking ahead of the sale, the chairman of the North East Irish Texel Club, Michael McHugh said: “We are very much looking forward to our second premier sale next weekend. There is a great line-up of stock – consisting of top genetics – set to be on offer from some of the best breeders in the country.

“It’s in a new spacious venue – which should allow prospective buyers a better view of the stock on offer. We will be setting up a ring at the venue and all so potential buyers will have the chance to bid ringside or online through LSL.

“There is going to be top-quality stock on offer on the day – both males and females, consisting of lambs and hoggets.

“The sale is starting a bit earlier to allow people get home for the All-Ireland final later that evening as well – so we will be back home in good time for the match.”

