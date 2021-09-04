A property marking event is set to be held in Sligo later today – with farmers and rural dwellers encouraged to stop by and get trailers, power tools and other equipment engraved to help deter thefts.

The marking event will run this morning (Saturday, September 4) from 10:00am through to 1:00p.m.

In a short statement encouraging the public to make use of the service ahead of the event, Gardaí based in the Sligo-Leitrim Garda division said:

“Sligo Community Engagement Unit along with Riverstown Garda Station are hosting a property marking event [on] Saturday, September 4, between 10:00a.m and 1:00p.m.

“Why not call into Riverstown Agri Store and get your property marked – whether it’s a trailer, lawnmower, power tools or other item(s).

“It’s well worth getting them marked, so if they are stolen and recovered we can return them to their rightful owner.”

“Marking property also leaves valuables less attractive to thieves in the first place,” the Garda statement added.

Property and implement marking is advised because, according to members of An Garda Síochána in recent years, while hundreds of stolen items were recovered in previous years, only a handful could be successfully claimed due to lack of proof of ownership.

Keeping records of one’s property, including make, model number and other details, was also strongly recommended to farmers.

At the launch of ‘Property Marking Ireland’ back in 2019, then Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton said:

“Eircodes are the perfect unique identifier for marking your property, making it much less appealing to thieves.

“This service works with local communities to send a clear message to criminals operating in the area that theft will not be tolerated, and makes it much easier for the Gardaí to return stolen property to the rightful owner.”

