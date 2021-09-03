Several interesting and exciting roles are up for grabs in the agri-sector jobs market at the moment, and one of them might suit you.

If any of these positions do take your interest, and you’d like to find out more about them (including how to apply), visit agriRECRUIT.

Roles at Munster Bovine

AI services provider Munster Bovine is looking to fill two roles.

The business is looking for a technical manager who will report to the CEO and be part of the senior leadership team.

The role involves managing the overall technical support requirements of the business including all strategic, operational, marketing and customer relationship technical aspects.

The candidate must have a degree in veterinary medicine and be registered with the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI).

Munster Bovine is also seeking a junior health and safety officer to join its team in Mallow, Co. Cork.

The purpose of the role is to ensure that practices and procedures within the workplace coincide with safety legislation and that standards are upheld and maintained.

The candidate will require a degree qualification in health and safety.

Interim Co-op mart general manager

A co-op mart that was established in 1974 is looking to recruit an interim general manager for a six-month period.

The successful applicant will be expected to maintain the marts commercial performance during that time.

Candidates will require three years’ experience in a similar seller/buyer environment, preferably a co-operative environment.

Management position on dairy farm

A position is available for a ‘second in charge’ on a 450-cow dairy farm in Co. Roscommon, complementing the work of the farm manager and other staff.

The role will consist of the day-to-day tasks that take place on a dairy farm, such as milking; animal husbandry and livestock handling; farm maintenance; grassland management; fertiliser spreading; and other work involving tractors.

The candidate must be willing to work as part of a team, while previous experience on a dairy farm is an advantage.

Team members at racehorse training facility

Ballydoyle Racing in Co. Tipperary is seeking energetic and hardworking people to become members of its team on the farm side of the operation.

Advertisement

The positions are permanent and full-time. Duties will include grass cutting; hay and straw production; and various other farm related tasks.

Candidates will have a full, clean driving licence and experience of large, modern machinery.

Roles at Salesian Agricultural College

Salesian Agricultural College and Farm in Pallaskenry is looking to fill two positions.

The college is seeking a dairy farm assistant to operate as part of a team in the daily operation of a 440-cow spring calving herd in addition to a dairy calf-to-beef system.

Accommodation is available for this role.

The college is also looking for a technician to operate in the development and delivery of education and training.

Specific responsibility will involve the collection and recording of farm enterprise data.

Applicants must hold a minimum Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture or equivalent agricultural qualification.

Part-time mart staff

Carnaross Mart in Co. Meath is looking for part-time staff, with flexible working hours available, including evenings.

Experience with farm animals is an advantage but not essential.

Account manager

Agriland Media is seeking an account manager whose role will be to identify new potential customers; create prospecting lists; and develop sales via cold calls and warm inbound leads.

The role involves researching and identifying new business opportunities – including new markets, growth areas and new ways of reaching existing markets.

Prospective candidates should have an understanding of the agri-market and sales cycle.

Dairy farm assistant

A 370-cow dairy farm in Co. Wexford is seeking a farm assistant to tend to daily animal husbandry and grassland management five days a week.

The position would be suitable for someone wishing to gain experience in dairy farm management.

Download Our Free App