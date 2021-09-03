Biochar is an emerging opportunity that “needs to be embraced for its full benefit to be realised” in addressing challenges in agriculture, the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) has said.

Biochar could benefit the forestry, agricultural and environmental sectors as a soil remediator; a slow-release fertiliser; a filtration medium; an animal feed additive; a potential peat replacement; and as a carbon sink, the organisation says.

Biochar can be produced from Irish biomass including food processing waste, woody biomass, fibrous grassy material or from a variety of sludges or manures.

Biochar production is accessible at many scales, the association adds.

The IrBEA says that biochar is useful for binding with nutrients and water in the soil, allowing for their retention. Farmers can add it to slurry, manure and composting processes, aiding in the reduction of fugitive emissions and odorous compounds.

It can also be used as an additive for animal bedding, poultry litter and animal feed. In addition it increases the carbon content of the material that gets composted, land spread or incorporated into the soil.

Meanwhile, in the form of activated carbon, it is showing promise in water and wastewater treatment. Biochar filters on farms can reduce nutrient run off and reduce the risk of eutrophication, the bioenergy association notes.

Commenting, IrBEA project executive Stephen McCormack said: ”While levels of research into biochar and its various applications are increasing, much more is needed for its widescale production and use to be realised.

“We call on national authorities, research and funding bodies to take this opportunity seriously by providing greatly enhanced funding and resources to further explore and understand biochar’s uses and applications in an Irish context.”

Pointing to its capabilities as a “very versatile and useful material”, McCormack said: “All these properties need to be further investigated in an Irish context through funded research and development projects.”

Seán Finan, CEO of IrBEA, also commented, adding: “Biochar production can play a part in many sectors and also in the provision of renewable heat.

“In the thermal conversion, through pyrolysis, of biomass to biochar, you end up with a valuable solid product in the biochar, but also a usable source of renewable heat.

“The phrase combined heat and biochar has been used to describe this set up and needs to be developed further,” the CEO said.

Highlighting IrBEA’s Interreg funded THREE C project, McCormack said:

“We have been engaging with those involved in the research and development of this sector, not only here, but across Europe. Ireland has a growing number of biochar producers and end users.

“The appetite strongly exists for enhanced research and development to facilitate the further growth of the sector. It is an interesting time to be involved in the biochar space.

“IrBEA are open to working with those interested in collaboration for the development of the sector here in Ireland on behalf of our members.”

