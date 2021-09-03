Latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have indicated significant changes in the composition of the national Irish cattle herd over the past 12 months.

Figures from DAFM’s Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) database shows a drop of 40,473 head of cattle in the the national beef herd on July 1, of this year, when compared to July 1, of last year.

The number of beef females has dropped by 51,460 head while the total number of beef-bred males has increased by 10,986 head in the 12-month period.

Meanwhile, the total national dairy herd has grown by 118,580 head of cattle over the past 12 months, according to the most recent AIM figures.

The total number of cows and heifers in the national dairy herd has grown by 73,601 head, while the total number of males in the national dairy herd has grown by 44,979 head in the past 12 months, according to the department’s figures.

The most significant growth in the number of dairy-bred male calves can be seen in the 12-18 month (23,678) and 0-6 month (23,745) age category – as of July 1 – and is likely as a result of the reduced calf export levels witnessed over the past two years.

Looking at the overall picture, the total national herd has increased by 78,000 head of cattle in the past 12 months and as of July 1, this year, almost 7.3 million head of cattle were registered in the national herd.

On July 1, this year – according to the department’s figures – the total beef herd stood at almost 4.3 million head of cattle while the total dairy herd stood at just over three million head of cattle.

The continuing growth in dairy cow numbers and expansion in the dairy sector is evidently being reflected in the composition of the national bovine herd.

