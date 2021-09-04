Cashel Mart in Co. Tipperary is set to host a ‘virtual sale’ of high economic breeding index (EBI) weanling and in-calf dairy heifers.

The sale is set to take place on Friday, September 10, at 6:00p.m, and will consist of dairy stock with an average group EBI of €170 or higher.

According to Cashel Mart’s Ray Hunt, the sale is “the first of its kind and is offering some of the best dairy stock currently on the market, throughout the country”.

Some of the lots on offer at the sale are as follows:

Lot 1: EBI; €180, Friesian heifers (Co. Limerick);

Lot 2: EBI; €180, Friesian heifers (Co. Tipperary);

Lot 3: EBI; €180, Friesian heifers (Co. Kildare);

Lot 4: EBI; €221, Jersey-cross heifers (Co. Tipperary);

Lot 5: EBI; €187, Friesian heifers (Co. Longford);

Weanlings:

Lot 10: EBI; €219, Fresian weanling heifers (Co. Tipperary);

Lot 11: EBI; €210, Friesian weanling heifers (Co. Laois);

Lot 15: EBI; €172, Friesian and Jersey weanling heifers (Co. Waterford).

The unique thing about Cashel Mart’s sale is that stock never have to leave the farm until they are sold. Interested viewers can call to see the stock on the farm before the sale – by appointment only – if they feel the need to do so.

“We have for sale what we believe to be the highest EBI heifers currently on the market in Lot 4, with an EBI €221.”

Continuing, Cashel Mart’s Ray Hunt said: “If you are a new entrant or planning on expanding your dairy herd, this is a sale that will most definitely be of interest to you.”

“It has taken out the hard work of sourcing the best there is to buy, viewing the stock online with all the relevant information attached and being able to view the stock at an arranged date.”

All lots are available to view on farms this week.

Potential buyers who are interested in finding out more can contact Cashel Mart on Facebook or Twitter, or by calling the mart directly.

