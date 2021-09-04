A 49ac roadside holding at Slad, Tagoat, Rosslare in Co. Wexford, will go for online auction in an executor sale on Tuesday, September 21 at 4:00p.m.

“This valuable roadside holding is located just off the N25 at Tagoat, along the main Rosslare/Wexford road. It has extensive frontage onto the road, leading to Our Lady’s Island (L3060),” said selling agent, David Quinn.

“It is within close proximity to Rosslare Europort, Rosslare Strand and some of Wexford’s finest beaches, as well as numerous walks and leisure pursuits such as St. Helen’s and Rosslare golf clubs, Kelly’s Hotel and equestrian facilities.

“Wexford town is a 15 minute drive along the M11 Dublin/Rosslare route and has a large range of shops, services, amenities and both primary and secondary schools, and all within two hours south of Dublin,” the agent continued.

“The lands are laid out in six divisions, currently in mixture of grassland and tillage, of excellent quality and suited to most agricultural uses.

“There is a natural water course running along the south-western boundary and the land may have development potential for a residential dwelling, subject to the relevant planning permissions.”

The Rosslare property will be offered in the following lots:

Lot 1: circa 31.29ac;

Lot 2: circa 17.89ac; and

Lot 3: the entire, circa 49ac.

The price guide is €9,000 – €10,000/ac. The property market locally is busy, with land generally selling for €10,000 – €12,000/ac.

This property will appeal to local farmers keen to expand existing holdings, David said.

