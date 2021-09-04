Wexford dairy farmer Patrick Hipwell is again, supporting the See Change ‘Green Ribbon’ campaign that aims to promote a national conversation about mental health in this country, to end mental health stigma and discrimination.

Keen to create awareness of mental health, the Enniscorthy farmer and See Change ambassador has been involved in various initiatives since 2010.

“Going back to the time I was county chair of Wexford Macra, I wanted to do something about all the lost lives due to mental health issues,” said Patrick.

He has organised everything from community Masses to the turning green of the Wexford county council building at Carricklawn, and walks on his own and neighbouring farms in a bid to get people interacting and discussing mental health.

“It’s like the weather – you don’t always have good days,” he added.

New research commissioned by See Change found that 35% of respondents reported experiencing a mental health issue in the last 18 months, four times the total reported during a similar survey in 2017.

The number of female respondents who said they faced a mental health issue increased from 9% in 2017 to 43% during the pandemic.

Almost half those surveyed said they would consider concealing mental health issues from family and friends. This tendency was even higher in younger age groups, according to See Change.

Ireland’s mental health

The survey was carried out by Kantar Research on behalf of See Change in November 2020. A total of 1,000 people responded to the online omnibus survey.

The findings of the study were released on Thursday afternoon last, to coincide with the organisation’s launch of its ‘Green Ribbon’ campaign for 2021.

See Change said that people with mental health issues often struggle with the stigma of being labelled.

Barbara Brennan, programme leader with See Change, expressed concern that many people, particularly those in younger age groups, believe that mental health difficulties should be hidden.

“We want to encourage people to talk about their problems,” she said.

Minister of state Joe O’Brien said that the past 18 months had given everyone an experience of what it is like to be restricted, isolated, lonely, fearful, panicked and maybe a little overwhelmed at times.

“It is vital that the necessary supports are provided in order to foster a culture of social inclusion wherein everyone, no matter their background, feels no shame in asking for help for a mental illness in the same way they wouldn’t feel shame seeking help for a physical illness.”

Green ribbon campaign

For this year’s ‘Green Ribbon’ campaign, See Change has ‘exclusion’ as its theme, looking at how it impacts on mental health. Patrick said that anyone experiencing mental health difficulties should seek help as soon as possible.

“If you are having problems with something, it is important to remember that someone else will have gone through the same thing. Just pick up the phone and ask for help – you don’t have to suffer on your own,” he said.

To join the mental health conversation, get a green ribbon in participating Boots stores, Iarnrod Eireann stations, AIB branches or Eir stores.

See Change is a project of Shine, a charity that supports people affected by ill mental health.

