Thermoduric bacteria is a heat resistant bacteria in milk that can survive the pasteurisation process, which is why its control at farm level is important.

The most effective way to control thermoduric bacteria is by good management practice at farm level.

Thermoduric bacteria control

The bacteria can be found mainly in soil, dust, bedding and faeces. The bacteria can become lodged in a poorly maintained and cleaned milking parlour, where they have the capacity to grow in large numbers.

It is important that major routes on farms are kept as clean as possible, such as entry and exit points to the milking parlour along with heavily trafficked points on the farm’s roadways.

It is also important to ensure that teats are clean and dry before milking.

If dirty teats are an issue, using a pre-dip may help to improve teat cleanliness, and also reduce the risk of environmental mastitis.

Other ways to help control thermoduric bacteria include keeping cows’ tails and udders trimmed, so there is no excess hair present.

Milking machine

To control thermoduric bacteria within the milking machine, correct washing temperatures need to be reached.

Temperatures of >70C need to be achieved to ensure that the wash is effective.

You also need to ensure that detergent strength is correct, while also ensuring that the flow rate and volume of detergent is adequate.

Old and worn parts should be replayed and regular descaling and caustic washes included in the parlour washing program.

Biofilms

An ineffective wash of the milking parlour can lead to the development of a biofilm.

A biofilm is an invisible paper of protein and fat residue that builds up on equipment and surfaces that are not properly cleaned.

The biofilm will trap bacteria and nutrients to support its growth. The biofilm will trap both harmless and harmful bacteria, including thermoduric bacteria.

The biofilm will then shed bacteria into the milk during the milking process, so the control is important in order to maintain milk quality.