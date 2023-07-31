The North East Forestry Group (NEFG) will host an ash dieback event at a group member’s forest in Robinstown, Navan, Co. Meath next month.

“The event will focus on how forest owners can remove dead or infected trees in the most economical manner, while salvaging some income from this operation,” the group said.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 17, at 7:00p.m and is open to existing and new members. The NEFG can be contacted for information on attending this event.

Forest owners will discuss issues and solutions specific to each owner’s woodland and how they hope to remove the diseased ash trees and replant with new trees.

Thomas Loughran, a forest owner who has removed his diseased ash trees and replanted with alternative species, will share his own personal experience of this operation, the group said.

Further topics will include:

Methods of felling and removal of infected trees;

Selling the removed timber along with discussion on price;

Replanting new trees;

Weed control of new trees;

New and existing Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) grant supports for forest owners.

Manus Crowley, who is Thomas Loughran’s approved forester, the group said, will speak about how soil conditions and overall forest environment influenced the decision on choosing the correct new trees to be planted.

Teagasc forestry advisor Kevin O’Connell will explain in “very simple terms” how the forest owner can best go about this operation, along with new and existing DAFM grant supports.

The ash dieback event will be held outdoors and as the ground may be uneven, boots and rainproof gear is essential, the group said.

North East Forestry Group

The NEFG represents private forest owners in counties Cavan, Louth, Meath and Monaghan, and currently has over 90 members of which four have won RDS Forestry Awards.

The group operates the “only private forest owners” FSC (Forestry Stewardship Council) Certification Group in Ireland, and is also a member of the Irish Forest Owners, the NEFG said.

The NEFG asked members to bring the next generation of family members to the meeting, so they can learn the “benefits of forest ownership”.