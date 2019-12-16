North Cork announces milk price for November and December
North Cork Creameries has announced its price for both November and December milk supplies.
The southern cooperative has decided to maintain its milk price for both months at 29.5c/L including VAT, based on solids of 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
The announcement comes following a number of other processor announcements of milk prices in recent days.
Other processor prices
Earlier today, a spokesperson for Kerry Group confirmed that the group has raised its base price for November milk supplies to 30.5c/L including VAT.
This is an increase of 1c/L on the 29.5c/L paid for October supplies.
“Based on average November milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 39.568c/L,” the spokesperson added.
Glanbia Ireland will pay a base milk price for November of 29c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.
This is an increase of 1c/L from the October base price.
A spokesperson for the processor added that the board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to continue to make a support payment to co-op members of 1c/L including VAT for November milk supplies.