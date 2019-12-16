Kerry Group increases milk price for November supplies

Kerry Group has become the latest processor to declare its milk price for the month of November, announcing an increase.

In a statement this morning, Monday, December 16, a spokesperson for the group confirmed that the Kerry Group base price for November milk supplies is 30.5c/L including VAT.

This is an increase of 1c/L on the 29.5c/L paid for October supplies.

“Based on average November milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 39.568c/L,” the spokesperson added.

This follows milk price announcements already made by Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies.

Other processor prices

Last Thursday, December 12, Lakeland announced its decision to hold its milk price for November.

In the Republic of Ireland, the cooperative will pay a base price of 30.31c/L including VAT and lactose bonus, plus the usual out-of-season payment for qualifying milk.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 24.5p/L will be paid for October supplies, plus the usual out-of-season payment of 3p/L.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Glanbia revealed that it will pay its member milk suppliers 30c/L including VAT for November manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland will pay a base milk price for November of 29c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

This is an increase of 1c/L from the October base price.

A spokesperson for the processor added that the board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to continue to make a support payment to co-op members of 1c/L including VAT for November milk supplies.