No complaint of death threat received by Gardaí in C & D case

An Garda Síochána has this morning issued a statement to AgriLand outlining that “neither an allegation or formal written complaint of a ‘death threat’ has been made” to the force by members of C & D staff.

The statement said: “An Garda Síochána is aware of incidents of phone calls received by a person but neither an allegation or formal written complaint of a ‘death threat’ has been made.”

The clarification from an Garda Síochána follows a request for the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed to clarify comments he made in the Dáil chamber on Tuesday, November 26, surrounding alleged “death threats” that were made to C & D staff.

Minister Creed explained: “I attended a meeting – in the presence of the Minister for Justice – with Meat Industry Ireland (MII).

At the meeting, issues relating to threats that have been directed at management in the C & D Foods were raised directly with us and the nature of those threats is as I outlined in the Dáil yesterday.

“The details against whom they were made was given to my department, which was conveyed to the Minister for Justice, who spoke to the individual concerned and confirmed that it was the case.”

Concluding, Minister Creed stated: “I have never made the allegation that it is in anyway those who protested, or those who were injuncted, that were involved in that process – but that is a further complication.”